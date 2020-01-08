App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is what Kia will showcase at the 2020 Auto Expo

The company will launch the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors is set to launch the Carnival MPV on February 5, along with showcasing future products at the upcoming Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker will showcase its upcoming and future products, which are expected to be as follows.

The company will launch the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo. It will be placed as a premium offering over the Toyota Innova Crysta and will be equipped with electric sliding rear doors, panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and rear entertainment screens. It will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel motor making 202 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It could be offered with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with a price range between Rs 27 lakh and Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia is also expected to unveil its latest offering in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, which is currently named the QYI. It should borrow its underpinnings and powertrain options from the Hyundai Venue and could have a base price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Close
The K5 Optima sedan is also expected to be present at the Auto Expo, which could be followed by a launch in India. It is offered with two engine options, including a 1.6-litre T-GDI unit and a 2.5-litre T-GDI engine. They should be mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed DCT gearbox. Since Kia is yet to officially announce the car’s launch in India, it is difficult to make an estimate of its price range.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Auto #Carnival #K5 Optima #Kia #QYI #Seltos #Technology #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.