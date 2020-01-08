This is what Kia will showcase at the 2020 Auto Expo

Kia Motors is set to launch the Carnival MPV on February 5, along with showcasing future products at the upcoming Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker will showcase its upcoming and future products, which are expected to be as follows.

The company will launch the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo. It will be placed as a premium offering over the Toyota Innova Crysta and will be equipped with electric sliding rear doors, panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and rear entertainment screens. It will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel motor making 202 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It could be offered with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with a price range between Rs 27 lakh and Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia is also expected to unveil its latest offering in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, which is currently named the QYI. It should borrow its underpinnings and powertrain options from the Hyundai Venue and could have a base price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).