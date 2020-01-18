App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how TVS plans to compete with rival Bajaj eChetak

TVS is expected to unveil further details about the e-scooter in the coming months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Source: e-scooter.co
Source: e-scooter.co

With the storm of electric vehicles brewing, major automobile manufacturers around the world are entering the EV segment with their own offering. Among them is Bajaj, who recently launched its debut fully-electric offering, the eChetak. Now, TVS seems to be taking a cue from that.

A pair of heavily camouflaged unit was recently spotted under testing in Hosur, which could indicate the arrival of a fully electric offering from TVS. The company is expected to showcase the e-scooter by the end of this year, with an expected launch by next year.

TVS had previously showcased the Creon electric scooter at the 2018 Auto Expo. It was equipped with sleek and futuristic cladding with a complete LED light setup. It was showcased with a 12kW electric motor, which should take it from 0-60kmph in 5.1 seconds. The batteries should hold enough charge for 80km, while supporting fast charging.

Close
The spy shots indicate that the test mule had an underbone chassis, while the rims looked like the Jupiter. Hence, it can be expected that the scooter will share some of its components with other scooters in the company’s lineup. TVS is expected to unveil further details about the e-scooter in the coming months.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 18, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Auto #Creon #Technology #trends #TVS

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.