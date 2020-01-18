This is how TVS plans to compete with rival Bajaj eChetak

With the storm of electric vehicles brewing, major automobile manufacturers around the world are entering the EV segment with their own offering. Among them is Bajaj, who recently launched its debut fully-electric offering, the eChetak. Now, TVS seems to be taking a cue from that.

A pair of heavily camouflaged unit was recently spotted under testing in Hosur, which could indicate the arrival of a fully electric offering from TVS. The company is expected to showcase the e-scooter by the end of this year, with an expected launch by next year.

TVS had previously showcased the Creon electric scooter at the 2018 Auto Expo. It was equipped with sleek and futuristic cladding with a complete LED light setup. It was showcased with a 12kW electric motor, which should take it from 0-60kmph in 5.1 seconds. The batteries should hold enough charge for 80km, while supporting fast charging.