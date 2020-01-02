This is how the Mahindra XUV500 has been updated for 2020

XUV500 the premium SUV from Mahindra & Mahindra is offered with a total consumer benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh. This model too has come under severe competition in recent quarters.

Mahindra is gearing up to update the XUV500 for MY2020. The Indian automobile manufacturer has updated the car with a 7-seater layout along with an updated cabin design.

The SUV gets a central touchscreen infotainment unit which joins the fully digital instrument cluster. The instrument cluster also gets a central MID flanked by two analogue clusters. The air-conditioning vents have been repositioned below the infotainment system while the car also gets a new three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel.

As the Mahindra XUV500 gets a new platform, the second and third row seats are now more spacious. The car is also expected to receive a charging port and a small cubby hole for the middle rows, flush-fitting door handles and a bulging C-pillar.

The company is expected to offer the XUV500 with options between 2-litre, BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol option is expected to be a 140 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque making unit, while its diesel counterpart should make 155 PS and 360 Nm. Both engines are expected to be offered with an option between a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox, with the option of all-wheel-drive.