you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how the Honda Activa 6G differs from its predecessor

The scooter carries forward its 109.51cc, single-cylinder engine, though it now gets a fuel injector for carburetion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s most established scooter, the Honda Activa, is set to be launched in its BSVI avatar on January 15. The Japanese automobile manufacturer has made prominent changes to the scooter to make it comply with the BSVI emission norms.

The scooter carries forward its 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine though it now gets a fuel injector instead of the carburettor. The engine has also been reworked for lower tailpipe emissions and now makes 7.8 PS of maximum power, which is 0.3 PS less than its predecessor. Its torque figure is yet to be confirmed, though there is a good chance it could remain unchanged at 9 Nm.

Honda has made the Activa 6G 72 mm longer than the Activa 5G. This makes the scooter 1833 mm long, 697 mm wide and 1156 mm tall. It gets a wheelbase of 1260 mm and a gross vehicle weight of 283 kg. It also gets a digital instrument console, along with an LED headlight.

The company is expected to reveal further information as its launch date approaches. It is also expected to increase the price tag of the scooter by 10 to 15 percent from its current price of Rs 55,934 (ex-showroom).

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 12:22 pm

