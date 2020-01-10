App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how Hyundai has facelifted the Tucson

Hyundai had previously unveiled the Tucson facelift at the New York International Auto Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hyundai Tucson | Not meaning to sound like a Hyundai fanboy, it was imperative to include another Hyundai here, in this case the Tucson. That is because Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers who really understand that making an SUV is not about how big you make it; it is about how well you make it. Sticking to this philosophy, Hyundai came up with the Tucson, which made its revamped and upgraded appearance in 2017. Sporting some of the best features in terms of safety and comfort, the Tucson is sure to be a strong opponent to the Tata Harrier. (Image source: Hyundai)
Hyundai Tucson | Not meaning to sound like a Hyundai fanboy, it was imperative to include another Hyundai here, in this case the Tucson. That is because Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers who really understand that making an SUV is not about how big you make it; it is about how well you make it. Sticking to this philosophy, Hyundai came up with the Tucson, which made its revamped and upgraded appearance in 2017. Sporting some of the best features in terms of safety and comfort, the Tucson is sure to be a strong opponent to the Tata Harrier. (Image source: Hyundai)

Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is gearing up to give the Tucson SUV its due update. The company has given the car a facelift with mechanical updates, along with fresh aesthetics.

Hyundai had previously unveiled the Tucson facelift at the New York International Auto Show. It gets the company’s new cascading grille, along with revised and edgier headlamps. The front bumper has been made sharper with redesigned fog lamp housings and new LED DRLs. The rear end also seeks a new lower bumper design and LED tail lamps.

The Tucson’s interior has also been updated with a brand-new 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, along with a new instrument cluster. The SUV carries forward its steering wheel and lower dashboard design, though it gets a Krell sound system and a wireless phone charger. Hyundai is also expected to offer its BlueLink connected car feature that was debuted in the Venue.

Close

Hyundai will continue the SUV’s 2-litre diesel engine, though it should be updated to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. Currently, it makes 195 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque, while its 2-litre petrol counterpart makes 155 PS and 192 Nm. Both engines should be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

related news

Currently, the Tucson has a price range of Rs 18.77 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom), though it is expected to rise with the launch of the facelifted model. The SUV goes up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Technology #trends #Tucson

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.