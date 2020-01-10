This is how Hyundai has facelifted the Tucson

Hyundai Tucson | Not meaning to sound like a Hyundai fanboy, it was imperative to include another Hyundai here, in this case the Tucson. That is because Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers who really understand that making an SUV is not about how big you make it; it is about how well you make it. Sticking to this philosophy, Hyundai came up with the Tucson, which made its revamped and upgraded appearance in 2017. Sporting some of the best features in terms of safety and comfort, the Tucson is sure to be a strong opponent to the Tata Harrier. (Image source: Hyundai)

Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is gearing up to give the Tucson SUV its due update. The company has given the car a facelift with mechanical updates, along with fresh aesthetics.

Hyundai had previously unveiled the Tucson facelift at the New York International Auto Show. It gets the company’s new cascading grille, along with revised and edgier headlamps. The front bumper has been made sharper with redesigned fog lamp housings and new LED DRLs. The rear end also seeks a new lower bumper design and LED tail lamps.

The Tucson’s interior has also been updated with a brand-new 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, along with a new instrument cluster. The SUV carries forward its steering wheel and lower dashboard design, though it gets a Krell sound system and a wireless phone charger. Hyundai is also expected to offer its BlueLink connected car feature that was debuted in the Venue.

Hyundai will continue the SUV’s 2-litre diesel engine, though it should be updated to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. Currently, it makes 195 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque, while its 2-litre petrol counterpart makes 155 PS and 192 Nm. Both engines should be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.