This is how Honda plans to compete in the electric scooter segment

With Bajaj unveiling the electric Chetak and TVS working on its electric scooter, Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda decided to join the race. The company is expected to begin testing its electric two-wheeler units in India by this month, with a production-spec model expected to be offered by 2021.

According to a report in Auto publisher, Zigwheels, The company will import an electric vehicle from China, though it will not be its currently retailing PCX Electric. However, Honda has not confirmed it to be a scooter, but it is unlikely that a fully electric motorcycle will be offered by the company anytime soon.

Honda could use the PCX electric as the base of the new scooter and take mechanical and aesthetic components from the scooter and also borrow some electronic parts. This would give the e-scooter modern amenities like swappable lithium-ion batteries, among others.

Honda is expected to test the electric vehicle for one year giving the company sufficient time to gauge consumer response and observe the growth of the electric vehicle segment in India.

If Honda does enter the electric scooter segment, it could be priced between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh range where it will compete with the Ather 450 and the Bajaj Chetak, among others. Expect more details in the months ahead.