Citroen to make India debut with C5 Aircross

Citroen is gearing up to make its India debut with the C5 Aircross. The French carmaker is constructing a dealership in Gujarat, indicating that it will be its entry-point in the country.

The C5 Aircross is a mid-size SUV that will be almost 90 percent localised. The company has set up a manufacturing plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu with a powertrain production unit at Hosur. This unit has a capacity of manufacturing three lakh gearboxes and two lakh engines annually.

Ahmedabad is expected to be one among 10 cities in India in which Citroen will sell the C5 Aircross. It is expected to carry a base price of at least Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch and should rival the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass.

Citroen is currently offering the C5 Aircross with four engine options in the international market. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 130PS of maximum power and 230Nm of peak torque, and a 180PS/250Nm 1.6-litre petrol unit.

Diesel options include 1.5-litre and 2-litre units that produce 177PS/400Nm and 130PS/300Nm, respectively. Smaller displacement units are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the larger units get an EAT8 8-speed automatic unit.