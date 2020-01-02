These are the cars expected from Tata at the 2020 Auto Expo

Tata Motors is gearing up to expand its lineup with updated models that will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. From SUVs to fully electric vehicles, these are the cars expected from the Indian automobile manufacturer.

The company is expected to unveil a production-spec version of the H2X. It will be a rival for the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Venue and is expected to borrow its aesthetic and interior elements from the Harrier or the upcoming Gravitas.

Tata will also showcase a fully electric version of the Altroz premium hatchback, which is also expected to be launched on January 22. The EV will utilize the company’s Ziptron powertrain and could feature slight aesthetic changes from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.

A 7-seater version of the Harrier is expected to be launched by Tata under the name Gravitas. It will be the company’s new flagship SUV and will get a third-row bench seat. It is expected to share its dashboard with the Harrier and is expected to be offered with a 2-litre Multijet engine which makes 170 PS of maximum power, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Tata will also launch the Nexon facelift, which gets an updated aesthetic design along with renewed interiors. It will carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, albeit with BSVI compliance and could get cruise control and connected car technology, among other modern updates.

The company is also expected to introduce an automatic gearbox to the Harrier, which could be a 6-speed unit sourced from Hyundai. The SUV is also expected to get a BSVI compliant engine making 170 PS of maximum power.