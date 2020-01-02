App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These are the cars expected from Tata at the 2020 Auto Expo

A 7-seater version of the Harrier is expected to be launched by Tata under the name Gravitas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors is gearing up to expand its lineup with updated models that will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. From SUVs to fully electric vehicles, these are the cars expected from the Indian automobile manufacturer.

The company is expected to unveil a production-spec version of the H2X. It will be a rival for the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Venue and is expected to borrow its aesthetic and interior elements from the Harrier or the upcoming Gravitas.

Tata will also showcase a fully electric version of the Altroz premium hatchback, which is also expected to be launched on January 22. The EV will utilize the company’s Ziptron powertrain and could feature slight aesthetic changes from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.

Close

A 7-seater version of the Harrier is expected to be launched by Tata under the name Gravitas. It will be the company’s new flagship SUV and will get a third-row bench seat. It is expected to share its dashboard with the Harrier and is expected to be offered with a 2-litre Multijet engine which makes 170 PS of maximum power, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

related news

Tata will also launch the Nexon facelift, which gets an updated aesthetic design along with renewed interiors. It will carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, albeit with BSVI compliance and could get cruise control and connected car technology, among other modern updates.

The company is also expected to introduce an automatic gearbox to the Harrier, which could be a 6-speed unit sourced from Hyundai. The SUV is also expected to get a BSVI compliant engine making 170 PS of maximum power.

Lastly, Tata is also expected to launch the Tiago and Tigor twins with a facelift and updated aesthetics. Styling updates should include a new bumper, headlamps and an Altroz-inspired grille. Both models will discontinue their diesel engine options but will continue with the 1.2-litre petrol unit. Tata is expected to launch both models before April 2020.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Auto #Gravitas #H2X #Harrier #Tata #Technology #Tiago #Tigor #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.