A plethora of full-size SUVs flooded the ongoing Auto Expo, where major automobile brands showcased their future offerings for the Indian market. These are the best full-size SUVs that debuted at Auto Expo 2020.
Morris Garages unveiled its first full-sized SUV in India that will rival the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. It is based on the Maxus D90 and should be offered with a 2.0-litre, twin-turbocharged diesel engine that makes 215 PS of maximum power and 480 Nm of peak torque. (Image: SAIC)
Volkswagen entered the Tiguan Allspace as its competitor in the full-size SUV segment. It is a longer Tiguan with a third-row bench, as well as a fully digital instrument cluster and connected car technology. It will be offered with a 2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190 PS and 320 Nm. It sends power to all the wheels using 4MOTION technology and a 7-speed DSG. (Image: Volkswagen)
Tata unveiled a longer version of the Harrier SUV under the name, Gravitas. It gets a third row of seats and is equipped with a BS-VI compliant 2-litre Multijet diesel engine making 170 PS and 350 Nm. It will be offered with an option between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. (Image: Tata)
The Indian automobile manufacturer also unveiled the Hexa Safari Edition, which is a BS-VI compliant version of the standard Hexa. It gets revamped bumpers and blacked-out alloy wheels, along with a brand-new black and beige coloured upholstery. It will be powered by a BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre Varicor motor that makes 154 PS and sends power to all four wheels. (Image: Tata)
Chinese SUV giant Great Wall Motors entered India with the Haval H9 SUV. It will be offered with a fully digital instrument panel, a touchscreen infotainment unit and a panoramic sunroof, among other features. It should be equipped with a 2-litre petrol engine making 221 PS of maximum power, though a diesel motor could also be on offer. (Image: Haval)
Czech carmaker Skoda introduced the Kodiaq at the event with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine. It replaces the 2-litre TDI diesel engine and makes 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It sends power to all four wheels using a 7-speed DSG. The company is expected to launch the Kodiaq TSI by the end of this year and should price it higher than the current generation. (Image: Skoda)
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 04:41 pm