These are the best full-size SUVs that debuted at Auto Expo 2020

Czech carmaker Skoda introduced the Kodiaq at the event with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine. It replaces the 2-litre TDI diesel engine and makes 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It sends power to all four wheels using a 7-speed DSG. The company is expected to launch the Kodiaq TSI by the end of this year and should price it higher than the current generation. (Image: Skoda)