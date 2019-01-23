'The World's Favourite Indian': Bajaj reveals 2019 Dominar 400 ABS

Weeks after the Dominar was spotted on Indian streets; Bajaj revealed the 2019 edition of the power cruiser recently. The bike along with its fresh colour options have been showcased in a video advertisement by Bajaj. Dubbed as ‘The World’s Favourite Indian’, the bike was revealed in four different colours.

Besides aesthetic makeover, the Dominar has undergone many component changes as well. Standing true to its ‘CS 400’ concept which was showcased five years ago, the 2019 Dominar sports new USD forks in the front, making it the first production Bajaj bike to have the setup. The engine has also been reworked to comply with BSVI norms, and though the Duke-390-borrowed engine produces the same power figures as before, it is expected to be more refined than before. The 373cc single-cylinder engine has been detuned to make 35 PS and 35 Nm of peak torque.

Since ABS has become mandatory in India from April 1, 2019, Bajaj has provided the Dominar with a dual-channel ABS only. It is connected to a 320mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear. The Dominar will be the first new product that Bajaj will launch in 2019.

With these electronic and mechanical updates, it is natural that the 2019 Dominar will be priced higher than its predecessor. Bajaj dealerships have commenced bookings with a token amount of Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000. It is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom)