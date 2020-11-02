The Valley Run drag race has been confirmed, scheduled for December 19 and 20

With lockdown restrictions easing slowly but steadily in the country, motorsport activities have started up. With that, The Valley Run has also been scheduled.

The Valley Run is an annual event that was first established eight years ago. It is a drag race even held over two days and usually takes place at the Aamby Valley Air Strip.

This year as well, The Valley Run will be held at the airstrip on December 19 and December 20. For both days, the strip will be converted into a two-lane road where cars and bikes will compete in a timed drag race over a quarter of a mile or 402 m.

The point of a drag race is not only to showcase who can cover the quarter-mile from a standstill in the shortest time but is also a test of skill and reaction time.

Registrations for the event will begin on November 16 on the Elite Octane website. Both two-wheelers and four-wheelers can participate in the event. Last year’s winner was a modified BMW M5 tuned by Evolve Automotive with Mumbai's Uzair Ansari behind the wheel.