The New XC40 Recharge Accelerates Volvo Cars’ Vision on Sustainability

Climate change is the biggest safety test we’ve ever faced as a species. If we don’t pass this one, the rest won’t matter. Traditionally, auto manufacturers have been on the problem side of this equation.

Volvo Cars is changing that: leading the auto industry in the fight against climate change by making cars that are good for people, and even better for the environment. Though it feels counterintuitive, what Volvo Cars is doing is setting a new benchmark for other manufacturers to follow. By taking ownership of the problem and by making solid, tangible commitments to reducing their emissions and their carbon footprint, and upping their investment into green tech, Volvo Cars is setting in motion a positive cascade.

It all comes back to the philosophy of "Omtanke" - a Swedish word that means "caring” and “consideration”, and also “to think again”. Omtanke is the name of Volvo's programme of sustainability commitments. As a human-centric company, Volvo Cars has always put safety first. Given the state of the planet, safety needs to extend to the larger environment. As Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars, eloquently put it, "Sustainability is now as important as safety to us.”

Volvo Cars is committed to achieving climate neutral global manufacturing by 2025, by powering their plants with climate neutral energy, and by pushing the envelope on energy efficiency. In the same timeframe, they're aiming to reduce their lifecycle carbon footprint per vehicle by 40% (baseline year 2018) through tackling emissions across the value chain: a 50% reduction in tailpipe emissions and a 25% drop in operational and supply chain emissions. The vision is to be fully electric by 2030 and climate neutral by 2040, and they've set themselves some audacious goals to get there.

The XC40 Recharge is designed to reduce environmental impact, down to the finest detail: such as the use of sustainable material. The interior carpeting is entirely made of recycled plastic. In fact, the car eschews leather in favour of sustainable material. That's right. No leather. The XC40 is a natural outcome of the Volvo Cars’ five pronged approach to sustainable and environmentally responsible practices: responsible sourcing, reducing logistical footprint, remanufacturing, recycling production waste and using only climate neutral retailers. It is a great example of what is possible when a manufacturer thinks about climate neutrality from start to finish by looking at the whole lifecycle.

What's more, Volvo Cars don't see their electric vehicles (EVs) as a compromise on performance. The XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first pure electric compact SUV, exceeds expectations on all performance parameters. With a driving range of up to 418 km per charge according to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure), fast charging from 0-80% in just 40 minutes, and 408 horse power that allows the car to go from 0-100km/h is just 4.9 seconds, the XC40 is Volvo's most responsive car. Driving is smooth and intuitive. Just take your seat, select gear and go – there’s no start button. Then enjoy the refined power of twin electric motors and an all-wheel drive, with zero tailpipe emissions. Smart connectivity and compatibility with Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store allows you and your passengers to make the most of your time and your drive. While a built-in route planner alerts you long before your charge runs out allowing you to enjoy the journey, and maybe stop and smell the roses.

With Volvo Cars’ vision to be fully electric by 2030, their first pure EV - XC40 Recharge - is set to launch in the second half of the year. If its power and performance is anything to go by, we customers won't just be picking Volvo Cars’ EVs because they are the responsible choice, but because they are the obvious one.

