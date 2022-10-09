The Drive Report Exclusive | The Maser laser: mainlining the Maserati MC20

The Maserati MC20 in action at the Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia (Image Source: Parth Charan/Moneycontrol)

My first thought while approaching the braking zone of the main straight at the Sepang International Circuit is just how telepathically communicative the steering on this mid-engined supercar feels. Despite having tossed around a 911 at another racetrack not too long ago, the car I’m piloting feels cerebrally linked to my own reflexes. There’s a twin-turbo V6 at full chat behind me, which isn’t unusual. What’s unusual is the gleaming trident slapped on to the front of what is clearly a formidable track weapon.

The trident, of course, belongs to Maserati. It’s a mark of the most intoxicating Italian exotica, usually found singing in the Alps or whistling along the Amalfi coast. But a racetrack? Maserati is one of the world’s most storied and pedigreed carmakers, predating both the Ferrari and the Lamborghini by a few decades. But it’s primarily known to be a purveyor of grand tourers and fast sedans. A holiday-car maker.

Sure, Maserati has dabbled in supercars in the past, starting with the Bora — it’s first mid-engine supercar, built in 1971 — and followed it up decades later with the fierce and barely street-legal MC12, in 2004. But the two were separated by over three decades and the latter was more of a Ferrari-derivative, built in very limited numbers. The MC20 could very well be its first ground-up attempt at making a highly focussed, lightweight supercar. Which makes driving this around the Sepang International Circuit, in Malaysia, a moment worth savouring.

With its butterfly doors up, and an eye-popping shade of yellow reflecting off Sepang’s freshly rained-upon tarmac, the MC20 is a vision (Image Source: Parth Charan/Moneycontrol)

A trident-badged supercar

With its butterfly doors up, and an eye-popping shade of yellow reflecting off Sepang’s freshly rained-upon tarmac, the MC20 is a vision. It’s not radical, at least not visually, nor does it try to be. But it is extremely fluid in its design, allowing aero dynamism and technical finesse to govern its lines instead of the tasteful flamboyance found on the likes of the Gran Turismo.

There’s still something very Italian about its curves, its pinched midriff, and bulging wheel-arches, but with a healthy dose of minimalism both inside and outside the car, indicative of the fact that this is the most purposeful of Maserati designs. That gaping air-dam-slash-grille sporting the brand logo is still your biggest clue that this is a Maserati. But whether it does or does not look like a Maserati is secondary. It looks like a thoroughbred Italian supercar, and that’s what counts.

A league of its own

Given the rarified object we’re dealing with, Maserati has not left any stone unturned in splashing this with formidable poise. Instead of the aluminium found on plenty of supercars of its ilk, we have a carbon-fibre tub instead. The carbon fibre monocoque is generally reserved for limited-edition, high-strung supercars, so Maserati clearly means business.

With the dome of the car being more design-focussed, it’s the lower portion that does most of the aerodynamic heavy-lifting. Step inside, and it's a far cosier, stripped-down affair than what a 911 would offer. There’s a lone touchscreen popping out of an alcantara-bathed dashboard. A carbon-fibre covered central tunnel gives you a dial and two-buttons. No frills. No distractions. This car is meant to be driven. And if you’re going to bother to find out just what sort of audio system it has, perhaps it isn’t for you.

There’s a lone touchscreen popping out of an alcantara-bathed dashboard. A carbon-fibre covered central tunnel gives you a dial and two-buttons. No frills (Image Source: Parth Charan/Moneycontrol)

By the time I fire-up that 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6, I’m a believer. Big carbon-fibre paddles goad me into taking control, with nary a hint of turbo lag in its crisp and explosive power delivery. Even more impressive is the steering geometry here, allowing this Maser to dart with absolute, unwavering precision.

The hot laps, limited as they were, feel like a frenzied dream sequence, ending all too quickly. But the MC20’s handling prowess stays with me for days. You’re even willing to overlook the fact that a proper Maserati V8, found in the likes of the Ghibli Trofeo and the Gran Turismo, is missing here. But V6s are the new supercar staple (e.g., Ford GT), and if they perform anything like this, it’s a total non-issue.

The performance is despite the fact that we stuck to the “wet” driving mode throughout, given the track conditions (other modes being GT, Sport, Cora’s and ESC Off). The latter modes modulate the throttle response system and traction control to unleash everything the car has to offer, which I can only imagine, would make this a sight to behold on the racetrack.

I can’t recall the last time I drove a more well-balanced and perfectly-handling car – something Sepang’s sharp left-handers really put to the test. Six-piston carbon ceramic brakes help manage the momentum, working in beautiful harmony with the chassis to create a car with an exceptionally balanced ride and power-to-weight ratio. Its low centre of gravity might be a bit of a hassle in India, so you’d be wise to use this as a track weapon only.

The powertrain

It’s an all-new unit, dubbed “Nettuno,” not for any extensive tuning work but after the trident-wielding Roman god. And it delivers divine performance. Accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, power figures touching 630 bhp, and a dry weight of 1,500 kg – all adding up to create a very heady cocktail and the sort of driving experience where you leave having properly communed with the machine.

In an age of sterile electric performance, the MC20’s ability to do away with trifles and focus on the core essentials that maketh a car leave you in awe of the effort put in by Maserati, often considered a lesser Ferrari. Not anymore though. The MC20 is Maserati’s clench-fisted rebuttal of the notion that its performative peak is behind it. Sure, it’s bread-and-butter might include staples like the Quattroporte and the Levante, but it can weaponise its inventory when it feels like.

There’s an 8-speed automatic gearbox upshifting with absolute conviction and total precision, but the real star is the proprietary Maserati Twin-Combustion system, which is Formula One-derived tech that causes more effective combustion (Image Source: Parth Charan/Moneycontrol)

The per-litre horsepower output of this V6 makes it more power dense than what its chief rivals offer. And it’s immediately apparent that the engine is bursting at the seams with energy. There’s an 8-speed automatic gearbox upshifting with absolute conviction and total precision, but the real star is the proprietary Maserati Twin-Combustion system, which is Formula One-derived tech that causes more effective combustion. Its top speed of 324 kmph remains relatively irrelevant because its artistry lies around the corners and its ability to negotiate with speed rather than chase it in a linear manner.

Verdict

With the grapevine suggesting the MC20’s India launch is around the corner, possibly in December, it’s uncertain how the car will fare in the country. Maseratis have thus far served as driveway baubles, despite their fire-breathing V8s. Possibly because they just look so ridiculously good.

The MC20 is no GT car. Certainly not for India. Sure, it’s ultra-proportionate and delicate beauty would be appreciated on Indian roads, but it’s a car best driven and witnessed on a racetrack, so pure and optimally calibrated a track demon it is.

Yes, it will be frightfully expensive. More than one would consider paying for a Maser. But take one look at it and you’ll know it deserves to be right up there with the thoroughbred Ferraris and McLarens of the world.