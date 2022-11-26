 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Drive Report: 2022 Range Rover

Parth Charan
Nov 26, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

The evolution of the world’s greatest off-roading luxury yacht appears to have reached its zenith. Again.

At Rs 2.56 crore, the diesel Range Rover SE is certainly costlier than its competitors, but it remains peerless in design and the new one manages high speeds much better, without compromising ride quality.

Much like Kanye West’s list of grievances, specs for the 2022 Range Rover is seemingly endless. A solid 5.2 metres of aluminium, steel, wood and leather – the benchmark product from Land Rover’s stables is in simple minimalist terms, the world’s most breath-taking (and expensive rectangle. Tasteful minimalism is what designer Gerry McGovern is going for, as the fifth-gen Rangie gets even more tight-skinned than before, having dive-boarded itself into the fountain of youth, emerging cleaner, sharper and bigger. Much bigger.

Even without the addition of a third row of seats the new one is an absolute unit, with a stately, swept back appearance that serves to immediately set it apart from others, and help identify it as a Range Rover. The smoothness of its surface isn’t just for cosmetic effect. The decidedly square-jawed SUV has a drag co-efficient of only 0.30 Cd, thanks in-part to tighter shut lines.

Given that a new one is birthed only once in 10 years, the fifth-gen model is arguably the most important launch for a brand that’s struggling across global markets, and battling for relevance. The Range Rover, thanks to sheer brand value and unmatched good looks has managed to be relatively immune to market forces, partly due to the patronage it receives from celebrities and partly due to the fact that it’s always been a terrific product; a brand unto itself and a personal preference of the late Queen of England.

Not only will the current Range Rover set the tone for its smaller offspring and derivatives, it’ll serve as the foundation for future electrification plans, and has been designed to accommodate both a battery pack and two individual sets of motors.

The new and not-so-new 