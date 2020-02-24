The Beast: Everything you need to know about US President Donald Trump’s official car

US President Donald Trump is on his maiden visit to India for February 24 and 25. He will visit three cities during his stay and will use his special car for transport, called the Beast. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Though the Beast has a Cadillac logo, it hardly shares any components from the production-spec car. It gets some standard trim pieces, like headlamps, tail lamps, and the overall grille design to make it look like a normal Cadillac, but is equipped with a chassis, diesel engine and transmission from GM’s rugged heavy-duty commercial vehicles. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 The Beast is equipped with 8-inch thick armour plating and doors that weigh as much as those on a Boeing 757 aircraft. It also gets 5-inch thick, bulletproof windows that contain at least five layers. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 The limousine also gets large tires from Goodyear that are Kevlar-reinforced and run-flats that can carry The Beast for a few miles if the need arises. The interior is sealed off from the outside world with a special foam around the fuel tank to insulate it from impact. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 Since The Beast is a mobile security system for the US President, its trunk is loaded with firefighting equipment, oxygen tanks, and even a cache of the president’s blood type! It is also integrated with tear gas canisters, shotguns, and grenade launchers. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 However, due to the loaded equipment and security measures, it has a rumoured weight of around 20,000 lbs! (Approximately 9,000 kilos). This gives it a normal top speed of highway pace, with an expected mileage around 4.5 kmpl. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 24, 2020 01:24 pm