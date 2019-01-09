The art of motorcycle maintenance: Easy tips to keep your machine hale and hearty

There is no greater pleasure than riding your bike in a well-maintained state. Not only does it keep the bike in good health, but it also helps you make the most of your sweet ride. People often tend to overlook its importance, and that leads to degradation in the state of the bike.

1. Always go for authorised service centres

Simple things like maintaining your vehicle’s service intervals, using company-recommended consumables like engine oil and air filters, and knowing the basic functioning of your bike can help you save yourself from significant problems. In the case of authorised dealers, their service centres are attached to or are located around the showroom itself. This is to facilitate easy access to the service centre by their customers.

2. Clean, clean and clean!

When a motorcycle runs on the street, it is subject to a lot of natural elements like dust, wind, debris or other natural pollutants. These tend to clog the mechanical components of the bike, and if not cleaned regularly, can cause significant blockages. This includes the regular replacement/washing of your air filter (in case you have a washable one, OEM air filters are made of paper filament), checking the bike’s exhaust flow, and ensuring a clean and well-lubricated chain.

3. Original equipment only

Often people opt for aftermarket parts as a cheap and convenient alternative to OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts. While there are individual companies which design aftermarket parts with accurate calculation and supportive designs, most parts add little or no value to your motorcycle. These parts include loud slip-on exhausts, bright High-Intensity Discharge (HID) lights, extra horn or body panels. These parts, if not sourced and installed correctly, can prove to be more of a hindrance and a nuisance to others.

For instance, installing the wrong or inappropriate exhaust can have an adverse effect your motorcycle. The exhaust is essentially an outlet for all the gases formed in the engine, an inappropriate or ill-fitted exhaust could hamper the outflow of these gases. Consequently, it will lead to a decrease in the bike's performance and efficiency.

4. Know your machine

Lastly, it is important to have at least basic knowledge of your motorcycle. This doesn't mean reading tomes about knowing the functioning of your motorcycle in and out. One should at least know the source of the problem. This can help you avoid spending extra on unnecessary parts.