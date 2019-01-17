App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The 150cc battle: Aprilia RS 150 vs the competition

Aprilia is all set to take on the sub-200cc segment with its RS 150 sportbike. But what will it be competing with?

Advait Berde
Aprilia RS 125 (Representative Image)
Aprilia RS 125 (Representative Image)
A report on Zigwheels recently stated that Aprilia's 150cc sportbike, the RS 150 was spotted at a dealer meet in Goa. While there has been no official statement from the Italian superbike manufacturer, it can be safe to say that the company is preparing to lock horns in a new segment for the Indian market. Coming in as the first entry from the company for the sport segment, here is a look at some of its rivals in the Indian market.

Yamaha R15 V3

yzfr15v3-wallpaper2

Starting this list is the oldest contender, Yamaha's R15 has established a strong foothold in India. In its third generation now, it is the fastest and most technologically advanced R15 yet and by far, Aprilia's toughest competition in India.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

pulsar RS200

The RS 200 was a much-needed faired addition to the Pulsar lineage. Bajaj's Pulsar range is known for its sporty demeanour and the RS200 is sure hold off well against the RS 150.

Suzuki Gixxer SF

gixxer-sf

Suzuki’s Gixxer SF is the faired version of its naked sibling, the Gixxer 155. While the fairing adds an extra 4 kilos, the aerodynamic profile of the SF gives it a slight edge over the naked version.

KTM RC 200

RC 200

KTM has produced benchmark-setting motorcycles across the 200-400cc segments; both naked and faired. The RC 200 is one of the most track-oriented and dedicated sportbikes in this list and will hold itself strongly in battle.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Aprilia #Auto #Bajaj Auto #KTM #Suzuki #Technology #trends #Yamaha

