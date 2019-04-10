Tesla's security feature 'sentry mode' helps nab suspected thief

American electric car maker Tesla has been in troubled waters recently due to backlashes faced by their Model 3 electric car. But the pioneer in electric car technology is not an easy bait, and will fight its competitors, among which are:

A Tesla Model 3 prevented itself from being stolen in San Francisco after activating its security system and capturing the potential thief on camera. The car belongs to a model who has a daily commute of over 100 miles.

Jed Franklin is a model who travels more than 160 km from Folsom to San Francisco for fittings and photo shoots. He had parked his Tesla Model 3 along the Embarcadero for Levi’s fitting on April 3. He got an alert from his Tesla car that the Sentry Mode had been triggered.

The Sentry Mode is a safety feature which comes as standard in Model 3 cars, as well as Model S and Model X cars built after 2017. It activates its interior cameras and records whenever there is a threat such as a person leaning on the car. Franklin was able to capture the entire incident where the perpetrator tried to steal his vehicle.

As per a report in ABC7 news, 21-year old Jeremiah Jefferson pulled up in a white sedan in front of Franklin’s car and tried to break into the backseat window using a small tool. The entire incident was recorded on Jed’s mobile phone, after which he submitted the footage to the San Francisco police. The police later arrested the suspect on second-degree burglary charges and a probation violation.

Such an incident further highlights the importance of recorded footage and the need for surveillance cameras. After the event, Jed says, "I hope this video will make a difference...hopefully we can put a dent into all of this crime!"