Tesla's India plans may be hurt after minister says Centre not considering import duty cut

Recent news reports suggest that Tesla had lobbied for lower import duties on EVs.

The Centre on August 3 told Parliament that it is not considering reducing import duties on electric vehicles (EVs), possibly impacting Tesla's plans to launch in India.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, told Parliament that the Centre is not currently considering a reduction in import duty on hybrid, electrical and eco-friendly vehicles.

"No such proposal is under consideration in Ministry of Heavy Industries," Gurjat said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Tesla founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had on July 24 tweeted about the high import duties in India.

Musk had made the comment in response to Youtuber Madan Gowri's tweet "please launch Tesla cars in India ASAP!"