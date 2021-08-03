MARKET NEWS

Tesla's India plans may be hurt after minister says Centre not considering import duty cut

Tesla founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had on July 24 tweeted about the high import duties in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
Recent news reports suggest that Tesla had lobbied for lower import duties on EVs.

The Centre on August 3 told Parliament that it is not considering reducing import duties on electric vehicles (EVs), possibly impacting Tesla's plans to launch in India.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, told Parliament that the Centre is not currently considering a reduction in import duty on hybrid, electrical and eco-friendly vehicles.

Also read: Exclusive | Tesla can’t be given company-specific incentives, govt officials say

"No such proposal is under consideration in Ministry of Heavy Industries," Gurjat said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Musk had made the comment in response to Youtuber Madan Gowri's tweet "please launch Tesla cars in India ASAP!"

"We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country! Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India," Musk tweeted.
Tags: #Auto #Business #India #Tesla
first published: Aug 3, 2021 11:08 am

