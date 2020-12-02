Tesla's Elon Musk not in favour of hostile takeovers

In an email to Tesla staff on December 1, Elon Musk emphasised the need to control spending in order to remain profitable

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk said he would be open to a merger with one of his incumbent companies but would not do a hostile takeover.

"If somebody said, 'hey, we think it would be a good idea to merge with Tesla,' we'd certainly have that conversation. But we don't want it to be a hostile takeover situation," Musk said, referring to a hypothetical scenario.

Musk made the comments when speaking to Axel Springer CEO Mathias Doepfner during a live event streamed on YouTube.

Tesla requires capital for its battery plans, mining and manufacturing advances that could help cut vehicle prices, CNBC reported.

In an email to the staff on December 1, the Tesla CEO emphasised the need to control spending in order to remain profitable, the news channel said in another report.

"Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability but if, at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!" Musk said in the email.