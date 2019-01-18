App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla to recall over 14000 Model S cars in China over faulty airbags

14,123 Model S cars to be recalled over faulty airbag issue.

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

Tesla has issued a recall of over 14,000 Model S cars in China over faulty airbags issue as per a report by AFP news agency.

This complies with the ongoing recall involving Takata front passenger airbag inflators. This recall has affected virtually all major automakers, reports USA Today.

Takata is a Japanese automotive parts supplier who has been supplying airbags for major companies. However, recent issues such as shrapnel exploding from airbags has put the company in a crisis.

As per the US National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) reports, there have been at least 23 deaths and 300 injuries due to improperly inflated airbags.

Tesla’s official website says the front passenger airbags in certain 2014-2016 Model S vehicles are affected and Tesla will be replacing them.

A schedule previously determined by the NHTSA said that the recall of the front passenger airbags in 2012 Model S vehicles that began in January 2017, was extended to 2013 Model S vehicles in January 2018. It is now being extended to 2014-2016 Model S vehicles to January 2019 as well. The recall does not affect the Roadster, Model X, Model 3, or later Model S.

The Model S is an all-electric liftback car which was introduced in 2012.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 09:19 am

tags #Auto #Technology #Tesla Model S #trends

