MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Tesla to add EV components recycling facilities at Shanghai factory

China, the world's biggest car market, sold over 1.3 million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles last year. China's regulators are adding rules on recycling of key EV components to save materials and protect the environment.

Reuters
April 26, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc plans to add facilities at its Shanghai factory to repair and reproduce key components such as electric motors and battery cells, a document submitted by Tesla to Shanghai authorities shows.

China, the world's biggest car market, sold over 1.3 million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles last year. China's regulators are adding rules on recycling of key EV components to save materials and protect the environment.

The document also said Tesla will add manufacturing capacities for car structures and electric motor controllers. It did not put detailed figures of its manufacturing capacities.

Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, is expanding manufacturing capacity of EV components to localise the supply chain. It also added a factory to make EV chargers in Shanghai last year.

Tesla, which said on its website that materials in a Tesla car's battery are recoverable and recyclable, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Close
Tesla sold more than 35,000 locally-made vehicles last month in China and is exporting China-made cars to Europe.
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Electric Vehicle #Technology #Tesla
first published: Apr 26, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.