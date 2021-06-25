Tesla sued for ‘Supercharger fees’, customer says company promised early adopters free charging for life

A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in California (REUTERS/Sam Mircovich)

A customer in the United States has sued Tesla for “breaking its promise to provide free charging of electric vehicle for life”, Bloomberg reported.

In a suit filed with the California state court, Kevin Shenkman said he seeks to represent all early adopters of Tesla, it added. He wants to recover costs and punitive damages from the automaker for imposing a fee on people who leave their vehicles at the charging stations for too long.

He is also seeking an order stopping Tesla from imposing the ‘Supercharger’ fee any more.

Shenkman referred to Tesla’s ads to early customers where it promised free Supercharging for life, but is now imposing the fee to deal with congestion at charging stations.

He further said that when he refused to pay the ‘Supercharger fees’ Tesla cut off his access to Supercharging entirely, “thus disabling a feature for which customers paid thousands of dollars extra to obtain".

The automaker began imposing fees for use of its Supercharger network in 2017, but had then kept early customers who bought vehicles from 2012-2016 exempt. The company did not respond to queries, the report added,