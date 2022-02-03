MARKET NEWS

    Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles in US over seat belt reminder alert

    Reuters
    February 03, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

    Tesla Inc is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the United States because an audible alert may not activate when a vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled the seat belt, a US auto safety regulator said.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday the vehicles, 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y, fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on "Occupant Crash Protection" because the chime does not activate. Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue.

    Tesla told NHTSA that as of January 31 it was unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

    Tesla said in a document filed with NHTSA, the South Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) on January 6 brought the condition to Tesla’s attention.

    Tesla said on the recalled vehicles a software error may prevent the chime from activating upon vehicle start under certain circumstances.

    The automaker said the issue was limited to circumstances

    where the chime was interrupted in the preceding drive cycle and the seat belt was not buckled subsequent to that interruption.

    Tesla added the issue does not affect the audible seat belt reminder chime from activating when the vehicle exceeds 22 km/h and the driver seat belt is not detected as buckled.

    The condition does not impact the accuracy of the accompanying visual seat belt reminder.

    Tesla has come under increasing scrutiny from US regulators and issued a number of recalls in recent months.

    On Tuesday, Tesla said it was recalling 53,822 US vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at intersections posing a safety risk.

    Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, NHTSA said.
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #Tesla #United States
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 05:28 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.