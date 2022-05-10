English
    Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in US on touchscreen display malfunction

    Reuters
    May 10, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

    Tesla Inc is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the United States following an overheating issue that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction, the country's auto safety regulator said on Tuesday.

    The recall covers all Tesla models made in 2021 and 2022 and the electric-vehicle maker will provide an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

    The infotainment system's CPU overheating could prevent the center screen from displaying images from the rearview camera, warning lights and other information, the NHTSA said.

    Tesla recalled 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the U.S. in April for an issue that may not display the speedometer when in "Track Mode".



    Reuters
    first published: May 10, 2022 04:40 pm
