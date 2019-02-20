App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla prepares to offer Model 3 leasing to boost demand: Report

Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its leasing products for Model 3 to boost demand, news website Electrek said on February 19, citing an email sent to employees.

The email stated that employees will be able to lease a Model 3 within the next two weeks, Electrek reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The email did not say when consumers could lease the sedan.

A Tesla representative said that no decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available.

Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3, but the automaker has been reluctant to introduce the measure because of its effect on GAAP financials.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 08:22 am

