172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|tesla-cuts-starting-price-for-china-made-model-3-cars-by-8-5910681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%

The price for Model 3 vehicles with a longer range is now 309,900 yuan, down from 344,050 yuan.

Reuters

US electric car maker Tesla cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans on Thursday by about 8 percent to 249,900 yuan ($36,805), once Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles are taken into account, according to its China website.

Previously, the starting price for Model 3 sedans made in Tesla's Shanghai factory with a standard driving range was 271,550 yuan, after state purchase subsidies.

Sources told Reuters that the standard range Model 3 sedans would now come with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which are cheaper than the nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC) cells it used previously.

Close

Tesla did not disclose what batteries the cheaper version uses.

The price for Model 3 vehicles with a longer range is now 309,900 yuan, down from 344,050 yuan.

Tesla started to deliver cars from the Shanghai factory in December, helping it save on shipping costs and tariffs for imported models.

Tesla sold more than 11,000 vehicles, mostly Model 3s, in August in China, the world's biggest car market.

It is also building new car manufacturing capacity for Model Y sports-utility vehicles in Shanghai and expects to start delivering them from next year.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Auto #Business #China #Technology #Tesla

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.