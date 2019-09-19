App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tepid demand forces Ather to pull plug on entry-level electric scooter 340

Ather Energy made this announcement in an Instagram post.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facing low demand for its entry-level electric scooter Ather 340, the Bengaluru-based company has announced that it is discontinuing the production of the vehicle.

Ather said 99 percent of its customers prefer A450.

The Ather 450 is available for Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road Bangalore) while Ather 340 was priced at Rs 1.02 lakh.

"We are glad that people prefer superior experience and now we can focus all our energies on the Ather 450 and our future products," Ather said in an Instagram post.







We are glad that people prefer superior experience! Reason good enough for us to focus all our energies on the Ather 450 and our future products

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Aether 450 #Aether Energy #Auto #Technology

