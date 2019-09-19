Tepid demand forces Ather to pull plug on entry-level electric scooter 340

Facing low demand for its entry-level electric scooter Ather 340, the Bengaluru-based company has announced that it is discontinuing the production of the vehicle.

Ather said 99 percent of its customers prefer A450.

The Ather 450 is available for Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road Bangalore) while Ather 340 was priced at Rs 1.02 lakh.

"We are glad that people prefer superior experience and now we can focus all our energies on the Ather 450 and our future products," Ather said in an Instagram post.