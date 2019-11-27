Tata's upcoming SUV Gravitas - here's what we know about it

Tata Motors has officially confirmed that it will launch its upcoming 7-seater SUV under the name Gravitas. It was earlier showcased as the Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show and will be the company’s flagship SUV in India.

The Gravitas is expected to be a souped-up alternative to the Harrier. It is built on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA Arc) platform, which is derived from the Land Rover D8 platform.

Tata has also hinted that it will be launching the Gravitas in February 2020. Though it hasn’t been officially announced, it is expected that the SUV will make its debut in the country at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020. It should be the first among a plethora of vehicles that Tata Motors will be launching in 2020. The lineup is also expected to include fully electric vehicles and hatchbacks.

The company has not revealed any further details about the upcoming SUV. However, considering that it was earlier touted to be an elongated Harrier, it can be safely assumed that Tata will carry forward the Harrier’s design language for the Gravitas. The engine options are also expected to be similar, albeit with BSVI-compliance.

Announcing the name of this new SUV, Mr Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering– the Tata GRAVITAS. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The GRAVITAS will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the GRAVITAS will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike.”