Tata Tigor and Tiago get new digital instrument cluster in update

Tata Motors recently updated its entry-level cars with a fully digital instrument cluster. These cars include the Tiago and Tigor whose prices remain unchanged despite the update.

The company is offering a fully digital instrument cluster on the top trims of both cars. It is offered as a trapezoidal monochrome unit, which displays average fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty, two trip meters, odometer, and a clock, apart from the speedometer and tachometer.

The speedometer is placed in the centre of the instrument cluster, while the rev counter is displayed as a sweeping bar on the left. The fuel gauge and the temperature are also indicated via bars. Apart from the new instrument cluster, both the cars remain unchanged.

Tata has equipped the cars with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, an 8-speaker Harman sound system, climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, and projector headlamps. Safety features include a pair of airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and co-driver seatbelt warning, and high-speed alert system.

Both cars are offered with the same engine options, which include a 1.05-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol motor. The diesel engine makes 70 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque, while its petrol alternative makes 85 PS and 114 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, but the petrol engine is offered with an AMT option as well.