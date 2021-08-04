MARKET NEWS

Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh, AMT at Rs 7.09 lakh

The Tiago NRG will be available in only two variants, manual and automatic. The automatic manual transmission (AMT) variant is priced at Rs 7.09 lakh

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
 
 
Tata Motors , on August 4, launched the Tiago NRG at Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), a derivative of the existing Tiago. This is the Bharat Stage VI variant of the derivative which was first launched in 2018.

The Tiago NRG will be available in only two variants, manual and automatic. The automatic manual transmission (AMT) variant is priced at Rs 7.09 lakh.

The Tiago NRG will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and the Volkswagen Polo in the hatchback segment and with Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber and Renault Kiger in the utility vehicle segment.

Tata Tiago NRG 3

Though the NRG gets a higher ground clearance than the regular Tiago there are no changes done to the engine and power. The car is powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol engine which generates peak power of 86PS. The NRG will be available with four colour options.

The NRG 181mm ground clearance, 15-inch wheels, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, defogger and rear wiper, black interiors, fabric seats, contrast air vents, push start button, rear parking camera, auto fold outside mirrors, roof rails and black roof.

The Tiago clocks around 6500-7000 units per month in sales. Tata Motors expects at least 10 percent of the Tiago volumes to come from the NRG variant. First launched in 2018 the Tiago has seen sales of 3.5 lakh units so far.
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Aug 4, 2021 12:53 pm

