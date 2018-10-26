Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP launched: Price, Specifications, Engine

Tata Motors pulled the wraps off the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP, which have been priced at Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. The two cars are the first products of JT Special Vehicles, the 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. The latter was founded by former race car driver J Anand. (Image: Tata Motors)