Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP launched: Price, Specifications, Engine

The two cars are the first products of JT Special Vehicles, the 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/11 Tata Motors pulled the wraps off the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP, which have been priced at Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. The two cars are the first products of JT Special Vehicles, the 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. The latter was founded by former race car driver J Anand. (Image: Tata Motors) 2/11 Both cars have dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control. Suspension has been tuned up for better ride control. Lower ride height and wider tyres improve road grip. (Image: Tata Motors) 3/11 The cars will be sold through a network of 30 dealerships spread across 11 cities. A dedicated sales team has been instituted to look into the sales and servicing of cars manufactured under the JT Special Vehicles label. (Image: Tata Motors) 4/11 All-black interiors with sporty red accents on AC vents and leather wrapped steering with contrast red stitching make up the interiors. (Image: Tata Motors) 5/11 The interiors have been crafted with a unique red fabric with a red hexagonal motif. It also features double stitches with red threading on the seats and gearshift gaiter, differentiating it from other models from the Tata stable. (Image: Tata Motors) 6/11 It features the Harman’s Connectnext infotainment system which can be accessed through an app suite and also voice commands. AUX, USB, and Bluetooth are also enabled. (Image: Tata Motors) 7/11 Audio controls are mounted on the steering wheel. There is smart phone based navigation too. (Image: Tata Motors) 8/11 The cars come with an aggressive front bumper inlaid with a trapezoidal lower grill, and dual chamber projector headlamps with chrome rings. (Image: Tata Motors) 9/11 15-inch diamond cut dual tone alloy wheels, dual tone body paint , a glossy black roof and rear spoiler make up the exterior styling. (Image: Tata Motors) 10/11 Performance-oriented intake and exhaust system can push the cars from 0-100 km/hr in 10 seconds. There are two drive modes on offer – Sport and City. (Image: Tata Motors) 11/11 The 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder engine is 34 percent more powerful than the naturally aspirated engine seen on the regular Tiago and Tigor. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission. The turbocharged engine under the hood of JTP models generates 114 PS and 150 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Tata Motors) First Published on Oct 26, 2018 05:45 pm