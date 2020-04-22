App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover vehicle wins top South African accolade

A pioneering electric car manufactured by Tata subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover has won the prestigious South African Car of the Year Award.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The accolade won by the I-PACE EV400 AWD SE was a first for Jaguar in South Africa and an addition to several other international awards including 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car Award and European Car of the Year.

It was also the first time that the title was bagged by an electric car in the 34-year history of the awards organised by the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists.

Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown in South Africa to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual award ceremony was organised instead of the usual gala event that is held annually.

The South African Car of the Year trophy, which is being awarded since 1986, is the country's most respected and sought-after motoring accolade.

Winners in a range of categories were announced at the event.

The highly contested Premium Car Category, in which buyers look for prestigious mid to large vehicles with powerful engines, luxury features and high-end trim options, was also won by the I-PACE.

The winner in the Urban Category was the Hyundai Atos 1.1 Motion, while the Family Car category award went to the Toyota Corolla Hatch 1.2T XR CVT.

The Leisure category winner was the Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI Comfortline DSG and the Lifestyle Utility Vehicles Category accolade went to the Ford Ranger Raptor.

The Sport/Performance category winner was the Toyota GR Supra 3.0T.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 08:06 am

tags #Auto #car #India #Jaguar #Land Rover #South Africa #Tata

