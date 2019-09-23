Tata reveals Ziptron EV Technology for future all-electric vehicles

Among the pioneers in Indian electric vehicle technology, Tata recently unveiled its electric powertrain which will power its future all-electric vehicles. Dubbed the Ziptron, the powertrain has already been tested for 1 million kilometres.

The company has developed new powertrain with respect to Indian road conditions. It is equipped with a permanent magnet AC motor with a dust and waterproof battery system which meet IP67 standards. It will also use smart regenerative braking which recovers energy under braking to charge the battery.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “We are proud to present this state-of-art technology brand – ZIPTRON, which has been designed in-house while utilizing our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go-green. Rigorously tested across 1 million km, ZIPTRON technology is well-proven, advanced and reliable. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of eMobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the Government’s vision.”

The company will be debuting the new powertrain in the last quarter of FY2020, which should be between January and March 2020. The company could opt for the Tigor EV as its debut car with the Ziptron powertrain.