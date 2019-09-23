App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata reveals Ziptron EV Technology for future all-electric vehicles

The company has developed the new powertrain with respect to Indian road conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Among the pioneers in Indian electric vehicle technology, Tata recently unveiled its electric powertrain which will power its future all-electric vehicles. Dubbed the Ziptron, the powertrain has already been tested for 1 million kilometres.

The company has developed new powertrain with respect to Indian road conditions. It is equipped with a permanent magnet AC motor with a dust and waterproof battery system which meet IP67 standards. It will also use smart regenerative braking which recovers energy under braking to charge the battery.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “We are proud to present this state-of-art technology brand – ZIPTRON, which has been designed in-house while utilizing our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go-green. Rigorously tested across 1 million km, ZIPTRON technology is well-proven, advanced and reliable. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of eMobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the Government’s vision.”

The company will be debuting the new powertrain in the last quarter of FY2020, which should be between January and March 2020. The company could opt for the Tigor EV as its debut car with the Ziptron powertrain.

related news

In a bid to prepare for the upcoming all-electric models, the company has set up 85 charging stations across 13 cities in nine states. The automobile manufacturer could also partner with Tata Power to increase the number of charging stations in India. The two companies are expected to install 300 fast charging points across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad by the end of 2020. The first 50 will be compliant with Bharat Standard, which means they will be a 15kW system, while the later batch will comprise of 30-50kW fast chargers.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Auto #EV #Tata #Technology #trends #Ziptron

