you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata partners with IIT Bombay to develop e-racecar

The IIT Bombay Racing Team, which is also India’s Formula Student Electric team, consists of 70 engineers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Tata Motors recently announced its collaboration with IIT Bombay Racing team to develop a fully electric race car, the EVoK. The team secured 30th position out of the 118 teams that competed at the annual Formula Student held after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in the UK.

The IIT Bombay Racing Team, which is also India’s Formula Student Electric team, consists of 70 engineers. It aims to revolutionize electric mobility in India through its focus on sustainable technologies and innovations.

Tata Motors also stated that it has been a key sponsor for the IIT Bombay Racing Team for four years. This year, Tata is also providing expert insights, mentorship and access to testing facilities. This also includes the Indian automobile manufacturer’s ERC test track in Pune. The company is also awarding a two-month internship opportunity at Tata Motors as well.

Tata Motors also launched a four-part mini-series on Youtube which documents the team’s journey from the beginning, the development of the ‘EVoK’ race car and the team’s victory at the Formula Student in 2019. The mini-series aims to generate awareness about e-mobility, make electric vehicles mainstream and clear misconceptions about the EV technology.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Auto #Formula Student #IIT Bombay #Tata Motors #Technology #trends

