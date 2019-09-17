Tata partners with IIT Bombay to develop e-racecar

Tata Motors recently announced its collaboration with IIT Bombay Racing team to develop a fully electric race car, the EVoK. The team secured 30th position out of the 118 teams that competed at the annual Formula Student held after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in the UK.

The IIT Bombay Racing Team, which is also India’s Formula Student Electric team, consists of 70 engineers. It aims to revolutionize electric mobility in India through its focus on sustainable technologies and innovations.

Tata Motors also stated that it has been a key sponsor for the IIT Bombay Racing Team for four years. This year, Tata is also providing expert insights, mentorship and access to testing facilities. This also includes the Indian automobile manufacturer’s ERC test track in Pune. The company is also awarding a two-month internship opportunity at Tata Motors as well.