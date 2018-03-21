Tata Nexon signs up as the official sponsor for IPL

Tata Nexon, the compact sport utility vehicle from Tata Motors, is the official partner for the Indian Premier League.

The association, which will allow Tata Motors to showcase the Nexon at all stadiums where IPL matches are to be held, is for a period of three years.

The matches will witness unique engagement activities like the Tata Nexon Super Striker where the batsman with the highest strike rate of the match stands to win daily and the car at the end of the season.

There will also be a Tata Nexon Fan Catch where a fan who takes a one-handed catch stands a chance to win Rs 1 lakh and the season winner gets a Nexon.

Rajeev Shukla, chairman of IPL said: “We are delighted to have Tata Nexon as official partner of the IPL. We look forward to delivering great value to both the brand as well as the company.”

Mayank Pareek, President, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors said, “IPL is one of the biggest brands from this country. Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India and we would like to ride on the cricket wave to further strengthen our brand among the younger customer groups.”

This is not the first time that the Mumbai-based company has tied up with the mega sport event. In the past, its commercial vehicle division had become the sponsor for Kings XI Punjab. However, this is the first time that its emerging passenger vehicle division is associating with the event.

In a simultaneous development, Shukla mentioned that this time the event will have the DRS (decision review system). This will be for the first time that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will use the DRS, a breakaway from its earlier stance of not using it.