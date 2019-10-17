App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Nexon Facelift spotted: What has changed?

The car takes its aesthetic inspiration from the Harrier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the growing competition in the compact SUV market, Indian carmaker Tata is working on improving its offering in the segment, the Nexon. Recently, spy shots of the updated compact SUV were spotted, which reveal interesting details.

The next-gen Nexon was spotted with a fresh fascia, indicating that it will be launched with a facelift. The car takes its aesthetic inspiration from the Harrier. It gets a sleek grille with slim projector headlamps, along with a trapezoidal grille. It is also expected to get redesigned alloys and tail lamps, though it is yet to be confirmed.

Tata is expected to update the car with cruise control, a coloured multi-info display and automatic headlamps. The Nexon should carry forward its touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, Harman sound system, climate control, steering-mounted controls and keyless entry with a push-button for starting or stopping the engine.

The compact SUV could carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, albeit with BSVI compliance. Currently, the petrol motor makes 110PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque. The diesel unit pumps out 110PS and 260Nm. Both the engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with the option of an AMT gearbox.

The new Nexon is expected to carry a premium over its current price tag of Rs 6.58 lakh (Ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and Maruti Vitara Brezza, among others.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:44 pm

