Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 03:38 PM IST

Tata Nexon facelift renderings surface online

Tata is expected to synchronize the design language of all its new and updated products

After the launch of sleeker and better equipped compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300, Tata seems to be gearing up for the facelift of its own entrant, the Nexon. If reports are to be believed, the compact SUV could receive a facelift along with updated features soon.

Auto publication, IndianAutosBlog, just shared some renderings of what they think the facelifted Nexon will look like once launched.

Tata is expected to synchronize the design language of all its new and updated products. Hence, the Nexon could borrow styling elements from the Harrier, such as its grille pattern. It could also exchange its bulbous headlamps and housing for sleeker, more aligned units.

The Nexon could also get a more muscular stance for an aggressive look. The foglamp’s housing is also expected to continue the body colour in place of the white/grey strip found in the current generation. Tata could also increase the size of the fog lamp housing for prominence.

Tata could upgrade the Nexon with restyled alloy wheels along with a new bumper. The interiors are also expected to be revised with elements borrowed from newer models. The Nexon could get a new steering wheel from the Altroz, along with a digital display from the Altroz and the Harrier. It could also be upgraded with cruise control and automatic headlamps.

Mechanically the Nexon is expected to remain unchanged. It should carry forward the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 110 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines are offered with the option between a 6-speed manual and an AMT.

The Nexon is expected to receive a higher price bracket than its current range of  Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Auto #facelift #Nexon #Tata #Technology #trends

