Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch | Tata Nexon EV test driver pushes the pedal to the metal. What happens next is pure bliss

Here's what happens when you step on the gas (electric?) pedal of an EV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors recently unveiled the Nexon EV in India ahead of its launch in 2020. The sub-4-metre SUV is gearing up for a late 2020 launch and will be the company’s second fully electric vehicle behind the Tigor EV.

In an Instagram post made by 91 wheels, a Nexon EV’s acceleration test is displayed. The fully-electric sub-4-metre SUV reached 100kmh from standstill in mere seconds.

The primary reason the Nexon EV gets off the starting line so quickly is because of the setup of electric cars vis-a-vis cars that have traditional internal combustion (IC) -- or petrol and diesel -- engines.

IC engines are mated to a gearbox, which sends power to the driving wheels. Because of this, the motor takes longer to deliver its entire power output to the wheels, which is also reduced during transmission due to mechanical losses.

The presence of an electric motor eliminates this entire setup, thus enabling the driving wheels to receive the entire power output instantly from the motor. Hence, the Nexon EV can be heard wheel-spinning during initial acceleration.

Tata is offering the Nexon EV in three trim levels, including XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX. It gets a permanent magnet AC motor which makes 129PS of maximum power and 245Nm of torque while drawing power from an IP67-rated 30.2kWh battery pack.

The battery pack has a claimed range of 300km on a single charge and supports fast charging which charges the battery pack up to 80 percent in an hour.

Authorized dealerships across India have begun accepting bookings for the EV for Rs 21,000, while Tata is expected to launch the Nexon EV in the coming months. It should be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Other EV SUVs in the space are the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:26 pm

