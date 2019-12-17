Tata Nexon EV spotted - here's what we can expect

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil the Nexon EV in the Indian market. The company will be introducing the Nexon EV on December 19, post which it will be the first all-electric subcompact SUV in India.

The EV was recently spotted under testing, which gives us an idea of what to expect. The spy shots reveal that the Nexon EV borrows many aesthetic elements from the upcoming Nexon facelift. It is based on the company’s Ziptron powertrain which gives the car an AC electric motor. This motor is powered by an IP67-rated battery which is waterproof and dustproof.

The Nexon EV will be the third fully electric SUV in India after the Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV post its launch. Tata has already set up 85 public chargers across 13 cities. It also has plans of installing 300 chargers in five metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.