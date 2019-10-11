App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Nexon EV details revealed: What's on offer?

Tata has confirmed that the Nexon EV will be the company’s first product to be equipped with Tata’s Ziptron high-voltage electric powertrain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors recently launched the Tigor EV with an extended range that is available for civilian purchase. Following that, the company is planning to launch the Nexon with an all-electric powertrain. While an official announcement hasn’t been made, details of the Tata Nexon EV have emerged.

Recently, the company announced that the Nexon EV was being tested on the Manali-Leh route in the Himalayas and was driven by Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. It was a part of a campaign called #TheUltimateElectricDrive, which also gave us a teaser video featuring the cabin of the e-SUV.

The video showed a semi-digital instrument cluster, which seemed to be inspired by the instrument cluster of the Tata Harrier. However, it is expected that Tata will make minor changes to it before its launch, such as replacing the fuel gauge with a battery charge indicator, as well as additional information such as battery health, range and driving modes.

Tata has also confirmed that the Nexon EV will be the company’s first product to be equipped with Tata’s Ziptron high-voltage electric powertrain. This powertrain features a liquid-cooled battery encased in a high-strength steel casing. It is expected to survive in peak Indian traffic, as per company claims.

Though the company has not made any launch announcement, the electric SUV is expected to hit the roads by the first half of 2020. It will be pitted against the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Kona, among others.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Auto #Nexon EV #Tata #Technology #trends

