Tata Nexon EV details revealed: What's on offer?

Tata Motors recently launched the Tigor EV with an extended range that is available for civilian purchase. Following that, the company is planning to launch the Nexon with an all-electric powertrain. While an official announcement hasn’t been made, details of the Tata Nexon EV have emerged.

Recently, the company announced that the Nexon EV was being tested on the Manali-Leh route in the Himalayas and was driven by Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. It was a part of a campaign called #TheUltimateElectricDrive, which also gave us a teaser video featuring the cabin of the e-SUV.

The video showed a semi-digital instrument cluster, which seemed to be inspired by the instrument cluster of the Tata Harrier. However, it is expected that Tata will make minor changes to it before its launch, such as replacing the fuel gauge with a battery charge indicator, as well as additional information such as battery health, range and driving modes.

Tata has also confirmed that the Nexon EV will be the company’s first product to be equipped with Tata’s Ziptron high-voltage electric powertrain. This powertrain features a liquid-cooled battery encased in a high-strength steel casing. It is expected to survive in peak Indian traffic, as per company claims.