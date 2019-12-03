Tata Nexon EV debut confirmed on December 17

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Nexon EV, which will be the first fully electric offering from the company to feature its new Ziptron powertrain. The Indian carmaker has confirmed that the Nexon EV will make its debut on December 17.

Though the company has not revealed extensive details about the fully electric sub-4-metre SUV, it carries forward its design cues from the standard Nexon.

However, it is expected to get updated aesthetics at its launch, such as a Harrier-esque grille with revised projector headlamps and new DRLs. It could also get a new set of alloys and updated taillights, among other updates.

Tata has also not revealed the car’s interior, though its spy shots reveal that it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster akin to the one in the Harrier. It also borrows its steering wheel from the Altroz. The company is expected to equip the car with a coloured multi-info display, cruise control and automatic headlamps, among other features.

The Nexon EV will debut the company’s brand-new Ziptron powertrain. It gets a permanent magnet AC motor which is powered by an IP67-rated battery pack, in a dust and waterproof casing. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the EV, but it is expected to have a range of 300km.