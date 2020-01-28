Tata Nexon electric launched at Rs 13.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the electric version of the Nexon sports utility vehicle at an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India), making it the cheapest in its class.

The middle variant (XZ+) of the Nexon EV is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh while the top-end (XZ+ LUX) is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh.

Two other manufacturers - MG Motor and Hyundai - have also launched electric SUVs, ZS EV and Kona, respectively, priced at Rs 21 lakh and 24 lakh.

The Nexon EV is first of four more electric vehicles planned by Tata Motors over the next 24 months. Two SUVs, one hatchback and one sedan are in the pipeline, according to N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons. The Mumbai-based company already has the Tigor EV on sale.

The Nexon EV has a drive range of 312 km under standard test conditions while its real driving world mileage is around 250 km.

Tata Motors is offering three methods of charging along with the Nexon. In addition to a charging station installed at the buyer's choice of location as a complementary unit, there will be 300 fast charging stations across the country by March. This figure would more than double to 650 by March 2021.

Fast charging will take 60 mins for a full recharge while slow chargers take 8 hours to charge, Tata Motors said. The fast chargers are being installed by Tata Group company Tata Power. Tata Nexon owners can get the benefit of preferential rates at these fast charging locations.

The third method of charging is through mobile charging units being run in five cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. These cities will have emergency charging units that can reach the Nexon EV in the event of an emergency recharge.

The Nexon will feature automatic climate control, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent and ascent assist, keyless entry, push button start, Harman infotainment system, camera based reverse park assist, leather wrap steering wheel, wearable key, powered sunroof, rain sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

Like the MG Hector and ZS the Tata Nexon is also a connected vehicle which means it is connected to the internet and can receive over the air (OTA) updates. One of the features allows the user to remote start air-conditioning from outside of the vehicle.

Tata Motors is offering 8 years/1.6 lakh km warranty in the battery and motor, which includes 3 years/1.25 lakh km standard warranty