English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Tata Motors total vehicle sales up 3% at 79,705 units in February

    In the year-ago period, the company’s total vehicle sales stood at 77,733 units. Domestic vehicle sales were up 6 per cent at 78,006 units last month over 73,875 units in February 2022, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 01, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
    Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

    Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

    Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 3 per cent year-on-year growth in total wholesales at 79,705 units in February.

    In the year-ago period, the company’s total vehicle sales stood at 77,733 units. Domestic vehicle sales were up 6 per cent at 78,006 units last month over 73,875 units in February 2022, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    The company said its passenger vehicles domestic sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 43,140 units as against 40,181 units in the corresponding period last year.

    The total commercial vehicles domestic sales, however, declined 3 per cent to 36,565 units last month from 37,552 units a year ago, it added.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    PTI
    Tags: #sale #Tata Motors #vehicle
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 03:25 pm