Tata Motors total sales down 25% at 41,124 units in Nov

Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 25.32 percent decline in total sales to 41,124 units in November. The company had sold a total of 55,074 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Total domestic sales were down 25 percent at 38,057 units as compared to 50,470 units in November last year, it added.
Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 10,400 units as against 16,982 units in the same month previous year, down 39 percent.
Similarly, the company reported 19 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 30,588 units as against 37,957 units in the year-ago period.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 05:18 pm