Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors to launch a Black Edition for the Harrier

The Harrier will be decked in an all-black avatar which enhances its hulking size.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TATA HARRIER | The Harrier will signal Tata Motors’ revival in the SUV space after a gap of several years. The premium SUV will be launch in January. It is based on the Land Rover platform and tweaked to India conditions. It will be powered a Fiat-developed 2.0 litre diesel engine. Expect starting price to between Rs 13-15 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors recently launched its latest offering in the SUV segment, the Harrier. While it has already received its first aesthetic update in the form of dual-tone exterior colour options, it will be relaunched next month as the all-new Atlas Black Edition.

The Harrier will be decked in an all-black avatar which enhances its hulking size. Apart from that, it also gets blacked-out 17-inch wheels and skid plates at the front and back. Chrome elements on the windowsills, as well as the chrome badging on both ends, complete the new look.

The interiors have also been redone to match the colour scheme. The brown upholstery has been completely replaced with all-black covers on the seats and door pads, while the faux wood panel on the dashboard is replaced with a dark grey piece. Apart from the Atlas Black Edition, Tata is offering the Harrier in six other colour options including Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Orcus White, Telesto Grey and Ariel Silver.

Mechanically the SUV remains unchanged and will carry forward its 2-litre Kryotec engine. It makes 140PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. However, Tata is working on updating the engine to comply with the BSVI emission norms, which could bump up the power output to 170PS.

Tata has priced the Harrier between Rs 13 lakhs to Rs 16.76 lakh (Ex-showroom). It is pitted against MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta and the upcoming Kia Seltos, among others.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Atlas Black Edition #Auto #Harrier #Tata #Technology #trends

