Tata Motors to invest $2 billion, roll out 6-7 passenger vehicles by 2027

Tata Motors on June 7 announced that it will be deploying $2 billion towards the development of new products and platforms over the next four years.

During an investor meet, the Mumbai-based automaker also said that it will introduce six to seven new passenger vehicle (PV) models by 2027. These models will have different powertrains, including those run on batteries.

The company will also set up a cathode active material facility, adjacent to its EV battery gigafactory in Gujarat, in its bid to ensure “uninterrupted supply of key materials.” Cathode Active Materials (CAM) are high purity chemicals that define the output and application of different types of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage.

Furthermore, the auto major is also looking to enhance the localisation of its EVs to 85 percent by 2025. Tata Motors claims that this will enable it to reduce its EV component costs by 15 percent.

Outlining its capital expenditure plans, Tata Motors said it has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore per year for commercial vehicles (CV) and up to Rs 3,000 crore per year for PVs. The company said that its capex signified its “commitment to investing in the growth and development of the CV and PV segments.”

Tata Motors also said that Agartas Energy Solutions, a Tata group subsidiary, is capable of delivering batteries for a wide range of vehicles, and aims to be at the forefront of the global battery manufacturing industry.

Tata Motors aims to achieve a double-digit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin, and be cash flow positive in the medium term.

In the EV space, the company's goal is to achieve a positive EBITDA margin and break-even FCF cash flow. Furthermore, Tata Motors also targets being debt free by fiscal 2025.

According to JM Financials, Tata Motors' Indian business currently carries a debt of over Rs 6,000 crore. As per its understanding, the company will achieve its goal of being debt free by reducing the working capital, generating strong FCF, and divesting non-core assets.

In its latest report, Motilal Oswal says that Tata Motors should witness a healthy recovery as its supply-side issues ease (pertaining to JLR) and commodity headwinds for the India business stabilise.

It also claimed that Tata Motors will benefit from the CV and PV upcycle, company-specific margin drivers, and a sharp improvement in FCF, as well as a reduction in net debt in both the JLR and India businesses.

"Our constructive view is driven by: 1) Expectations of continuation of a cyclical upturn in JLR and domestic PVs/CVs; 2) Healthy product pipeline and order-book in JLR, which will improve the mix in favour of the more profitable LR brand; 3) Increasing focus on EVs in domestic and JLR businesses; 4) Margin expansion emanating from rising economies of scale and highly efficient, cost-cutting measures; and 5) Reduction in leverage on account of robust FCFs” as stated by Brokerage firm Nuvama in its report.