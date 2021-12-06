MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from January

The price hike will be across segments of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), small commercial vehicles (SCV) and buses, based on individual model and variant of the vehicle, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
December 06, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2.5 per cent from January 1 to offset the increase in commodity and raw materials costs.

The price hike will be across segments of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), small commercial vehicles (SCV) and buses, based on individual model and variant of the vehicle, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

"The increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher costs of other raw materials, has incited this price hike for commercial vehicles,” it added.

While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs at various levels of manufacturing, Tata Motors said, "the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimal price hike”.

Already, car market leader Maruti Suzuki India, luxury carmakers Mercedes-Benz and Audi have announced price hikes from next month, citing the rise in input and feature enhancement costs.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #commercial vehicles #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Dec 6, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.