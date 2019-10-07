App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors to drive in Nexon EV in March quarter; to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh

"We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from fourth quarter (January-March) FY19-20," Tata Motors President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will launch Nexon EV in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, with price expected to be in the range of Rs 15-17 lakh. The vehicle will be powered by the company's recently introduced Ziptron Technology.

The model promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission, he added.

"We are confident that the new Nexon EV will further raise the bar for electric cars, making EVs an aspirational choice for consumers," Chandra said.

Powered by the Ziptron technology, the EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety, the company said.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 01:10 pm

