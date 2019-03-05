App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors to amplify focus on safety aspect for its passenger vehicles

The company has already launched SUV Harrier on OMEGA platform.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tata Motors plans to amplify focus on safety aspect in its passenger vehicles going ahead by conforming to the highest level of global standards, a top company official said.

The company, whose compact SUV Nexon already conforms to 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP that is much stricter than the existing government regulations in India, also wants to replicate the enhanced safety aspect across its electric vehicles going ahead.

"5-Star Global NCAP needs to be the norm for Tata Motors. If there is a star, we would like to have five of them," Tata Motors MD & CEO Guenter Butschek said here in an interaction.

With upgradation in safety features and making models conform to better emission norms, vehicle prices may, however, go up, he pointed out.

related news

"Customers need to be educated on importance of safety ...it is not going to come free...the consumer who goes with a mindset of discounts will have to shell out more due to changing regulatory requirements," Butschek said.

He, however, declined to comment on the changes in pricing structure but added that even the "big boys" as compared to Tata Motors would not be able to "swallow this additional cost".

Elaborating further, Tata Motors Chief Technical Officer Rajendra Petkar said that in the wake of new regulations kicking some of the company's products may not be able to "transition" to next level due to constraints in body architecture.

New products from the stable of Tata Motors would now be based on two architectures — optimal modular efficient global advanced (OMEGA) and agile light advanced architecture (ALFA).

While the ALFA architecture is going to cover all vehicles from 3.7 metre to 4.3 metre the OMEGA architecture is going to accommodate all products from 4.3 metre and above region.

The company has already launched SUV Harrier on OMEGA platform. It plans to launch premium hatchback Altroz by middle of this year.

When asked about future of products like Tiago and Tigor that are based on company's X0 architecture, Petkar said they will continue to be there in the line up beyond 2020.

He, however, said that upcoming safety regulations from October this year and later BSVI emissions in April 2020 and CAFE norms in 2022 would "kill some of the products.".

Stating that the company has to go through this transition, Petkar added,"The products which were designed 10-15 years ago will not continue in the same manner."

He added that company's new architecture, with some incremental modifications would enable its products to garner the highest level of safety standards.

The products will have safety features as mandated by the government from October 2019 like two airbags and seat belt reminder as standard.

The vehicles would also conform to offset frontal crash and side impact crash tests at 64km/hr, Petkar said.

In order to homologate vehicles currently, Indian regulatory authorities crash test vehicles at 56 km/hr.

When asked if the company can also make its current products conform to 5 star rating, Petkar said: "There is a cost element in that but we are looking at it now. It is a possibility."

On fuel options going ahead in its models, he said that Tiago and Tigor will feature only petrol powertrains beyond 2020.

He also confirmed petrol engine for Harrier range going ahead.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Tata Motors

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pak Used to Return Beheaded Bodies of Jawans, Now They Release Pilot ' ...

How to Train Your Dragon-The Hidden World to Hit Indian Theatres on Ma ...

India A and B Make Winning Start in U-19 Quadrangular

PM to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Rs 5,010-cr Highway Projects ...

‘False Propaganda’: Navy Denies Pak Claim That it Stopped Submarin ...

India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40t ...

After Data Breach, Naidu Does Not Deserve to Remain Andhra CM, Says Ja ...

Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows

Mumbai Woman Makes Bomb Hoax Call to Settle Score After Argument in Go ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Usman Khawa ...

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Jonas Brothers collaborate with Amazon Studios for a documentary

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.